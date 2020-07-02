e-paper
937 positive Covid-19 cases in Pune on Thursday; 14 deaths

937 positive Covid-19 cases in Pune on Thursday; 14 deaths

pune Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune, on Thursday, reported the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours at 937. The city also recorded 14 more deaths taking the virus-related death toll to 667. The total count of positive cases in Pune city has now reached 19,042.

The number of patients in critical care is 344, while 631 people were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus on Thursday, putting the discharged count at 11,671. One more death was reported in Khadki Cantonment Board area wherein a 62-year-old male admitted to Inamdar Hospital died due to Covid-19.

According to the information given by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, of the 14 deaths reported on Thursday, three deaths each were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Sahyadri Hospital (Deccan). Two patients died at Sassoon Hospital, while Jehangir Hospital, AICTS Hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic, Inamdar Hospital, Bharati Hospital and Sahyadri Hospital (Hadapsar), reported one death each.

