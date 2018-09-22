AAI urges Pune municipal corporation to help reduce traffic congestion near airport

Frequent traffic congestions and over-crowding inside the terminal building of the Lohegaon International Airport are among the major inconveniences suffered by passengers at the Pune airport.

While the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) has already begun the road construction from VIP road (from airport to Khadki) to Vimannagar as per an earlier request, the Airports authority of India (AAI) wants the civic body to look into a permanent solution to the problem.

A senior official from the Lohegaon International Airport requesting anonymity said, “Passenger traffic from the Pune airport is growing exponentially. This has resulted in severe traffic jams during peak hours. From social media platforms to our centres inside the airport, we often receive various complaints from flyers regarding traffic jams on the road leading to the departure terminal of the airport.”

Consequently, the airport authorities have written to the PMC requesting them to develop an infrastructure that would help passengers by reducing traffic chaos, added the official.

Since work for the new airport terminal is expected to begin shortly, the AAI, Pune, has requested the Pune civic body to begin road expansion work simultaneously so that both the projects are completed in time with proper coordination.

AAI has also stressed on increasing the public transport connectivity to the airport.

Bharat Mohite, executive engineer of PMC road department, said, “We have received a letter from the AAI and will work on the requests made by the AAI. Considering the traffic congestion near the Pune airport, better road connectivity is the need of the hour and the PMC is committed towards solving these issues.”

Ashvini Date, a regular flyer at the Pune airport, said, “It would be a big relief to the passengers if the roads near the airports are decongested. Every time I fly from the airport in Pune, I have to start half an early as there is always a chance of getting stuck in the traffic jam.”

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 17:10 IST