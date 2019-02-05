AFMC expansion plan has current Command Hospital land in Pune under request, says Commandant Vice-Admiral Ravi Kalra

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, needs additional land to start new facilities and expand existing departments due to increased training requirements, said Surgeon Vice-Admiral Ravi Kalra, Director and Commandant, AFMC, said in his interview with HT.

This additional land is likely to be provided to AFMC after the Command Hospital located in Wanowrie, as of now, relocates to a new location in front of the Military Hospital-Cardio Thoracic Centre (MH-CTC) in the city.

“The requirement for additional land has been projected to our higher Headquarters, and we are confident of getting it from the land, which will be vacated by the Command Hospital, once their new multi-storeyed building gets functional,” adds Admiral Kalra.

The decision to allot the land to AFMC will be taken by the Army Headquarters in Delhi, since they are the final authorities over both the medical institutions. For further details on the land transfer, DN Yadav, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) was contacted and he said, “The Defence Estates Office (DEO) is the competent authority to decide in this land transfer case.”

When contacted, Rajendra Pawar of the Defence Estate Office (DEO), said, “I am not aware of the land transfer because it is an internal matter. But the new Command Hospital structure is a good proposal and since I have seen the construction, it will be a matter of pride for the city when it comes up.”

The upgraded ~382 crore Command Hospital is currently under construction off Kondhwa road. The stone-laying ceremony for the same for held in 2013. The construction was supposed to be completed in three-and-a-half-years since June 2013, however, the construction is still underway.

Explaining the reason for the expansion of AFMC, Admiral Kalra added, “Additional land is required for establishing departments like department of Pharmacy, Armed Forces Institute of Allied Health Sciences (for paramedical training), department of Military Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, among other things. Similarly, with the increased intake in the College of Nursing, we require additional land to provide the required facilities to the students,” said Admiral Kalra.

On why AFMC needs an armed forces institute for allied health sciences (paramedical training), Admiral Kalra said that AFMC needs to give a lot of thrust on paramedical training and hence, a separate institute for it. On problems with funding for the institute, Admiral Kalra said that there they are getting the required funding and resources from the government. “There is no problem of funding. Lack of funds has not affected patient care or research at AFMC,” he said.

Conference

AFMC, Pune is organising the 67th Annual Armed Forces Medical Conference which includes in its ambit the 57th Armed Forces Medical Research Committee (AFMRC) meeting from Feb 5-8.

A highlight of the conference will be a special session on innovations and creativity in health care practice and delivery within the Armed Forces.

The conference, which is the highpoint of the annual academic calendar of AFMS, will be formally inaugurated by Lt Gen Bipin Puri, VSM, PHS, Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS).

Specialists conferences will be held separately by the various departments of AFMC for practicing specialist officers of their respective disciplines. Brainstorming on possible future core areas of research will be carried out.

