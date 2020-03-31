After first Covid-19 death in Pune, PMC issues guidelines for cremation

pune

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:34 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued guidelines to be followed while cremating those who die due to Covid-19. The civic body has also instructed residents to limit the number of people coming to the crematorium to prevent the further spread of the Sar-Cov-2 virus.

PMC health department head Ramchandra Hankare, said, “If there is any Covid-19 death in the city, the body would be brought to the crematorium in a plastic bag. Relatives can only take the ‘last darshan’ with the help of PMC employees using proper mask and gloves.” PMC has instructed the relatives to not touch the body.

Pune witnessed its first Coid-19 death on Monday after 52-year-old man with comorbid conditions passed away at Deenanath hospital.

The guidelines have been issued as there is a possibility that the relatives coming to the crematorium may also get infected with Sars-Cov2 virus as they come in close contact with the deceased. The PMC guidelines also state that the PMC staff and relatives of the deceased should wash their hands with soap and not touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party’s spokesperson Ankush Kakade appealed to the health minister Rajesh Tope to make electric cremation mandatory for all Covid-19 deaths. “At least in Maharashtra, it should be mandatory to cremate the deceased in the electric crematorium, instead of following the traditional norms.”

Kakade said that the health minister in principal agreed with his suggestion and assured him that they will look at implementing these suggestions, in urban areas at least, where the facility is available.