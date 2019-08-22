Ahead of assembly polls and Ganeshotsav, Pune police heads discuss law and order situation

pune

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:16 IST

The police heads of various districts take part in an inter-district crime co-ordination border conference at the Pune police commissioner’s office, Sadhu Vaswani chowk on Wednesday.

The conference was organised with the aim of sharing information regarding investigations and crime control methods.

The four point-agenda of the conference was to identify expected police action, check whether protocol has been followed, discuss difficulties faced while following protocol and possible solutions to the problems, according to Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner, Pune police.

The conference was attended by Suhas Wadke, special inspector general, Kolhapur Range; Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner, Pune police; Sandeep Patil, superintendent of Pune rural police; Ishu Sindhu, superintendent of Ahmednagar police; Manoj Patil, superintendent, Solapur rural police; Bapu Bangar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (crime) of Solapur city police; Deepak Sakore, superintendent of government railway police, Pune; Sudhir Hiremath, DCP (crime), Pimpri-Chinchwad police; Bachchan Singh, DCP (crime) of Pune, Sambhaji Kadam, DCP (cybercrime and economic offence wing) of Pune, Mitesh Ghatte, DCP (special branch) of Pune, and Ajit Tike, deputy superintendent of police of Wai division of Satara.

“It is a good thing that the conference took place in the run-up to Ganesh festival and assembly elections. We feel well prepared and will be able to operate as multiple (inter-related) units instead of one (isolated) unit,” said Shisve. The various police heads have decided to appoint nodal officers for various policing tasks such as crime control, special branch, control room among others for every district.

With the state assembly elections coming up, the police will be identifying and monitoring social media profiles which can cause potential law and order situations. “For example, if a profile is found by Kolhapur police cyber monitoring cell, they will share it with the other units. These will be profiles which need surveillance as their posts might cause unrest,” added Joint CP Shisve.

The officials shared information about cases registered in their jurisdiction and discussed the possibility of creating a joint database related to crime in all districts. The issue of violation of externments by criminals and gang activities was also discussed. The officials are aiming to hold similar conferences every six months.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 16:15 IST