Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, 3 police personnel transferred out of Pune

In a major reshuffle ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May, the Maharashtra state government issued transfer orders to 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Sunday.

Pune police personnel transferred out of the city are Tejaswi Satpute, deputy commissioner of police (traffic); Vishwas Nangare Patil, special inspector general and Sunil Ramanand, inspector general at the crime investigation department.

The transfer of Satpute has come as a surprise, given that she had taken charge as deputy commissioner of police (traffic) seven months ago.

Satpute began various initiatives to improve traffic in Pune. As per the order, Satpute will join as superintendent of police, Satara; while Pankaj Deshmukh, outgoing superintendent of police, Satara, will now be deputy commissioner of police, Pune.

Nangre Patil, special inspector general, will now join as the commissioner of police, Nashik. Nangre Patil shot to fame during the infamous raid at a rave party near Pune in 2006 and later during the 26/11 terror attack.

He was awarded the President’s police medal for his bravery in being the first line of defence as the attacks unfolded at the Taj hotel in Mumbai.

In the reshuffle, Suhas Warke, who is currently the inspector general, Anti-terrorism squad, Maharashtra, will replace Nangre Patil as special inspector general Kolhapur range.

According to orders, Ramanand will now be inspector general, special security corporation; while FK Patil, outgoing inspector general of Nanded range will now be the inspector general, criminal investigation department.

Jayant Meena, additional superintendent of police, Amaravati rural police will replace Sandip Pakhale as the additional superintendent of police, Baramati, Pune rural police. Pakhale will join as the additional superintendent of police, Beed.

Pravin Salunkhe, outgoing inspector general of Maharashtra state security corporation, Mumbai, will be transferred to Pune as inspector general, criminal investigation department.

Abdur Rehman, current deputy general of Bintari Sandesh, Pune, will be transferred to inspector general at state human rights commission, Mumbai.

