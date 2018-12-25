Ahead of New Year, FDA to keep close watch on online food operators in Pune

Puneites are all set to celebrate Christmas and New Year. However, considering the health of the people, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), has been keeping a watch on all online food operators in order to avoid adulteration in food during the festive season.

According to FDA, during New Year and Christmas celebrations most of the people prefer to order food online. Most people are unaware of the hygiene and the FDA certificated of the restaurant from where the food is being ordered. It was found that,many online food delivery operators were delivering food from non approved restaurants.To avoid this the FDA commissioner has instructed to take serious action against those found guilty.

FDA officers informed that,strict instructions has been given to all food inspectors in the region to keep a watch on adulteration racket. Sampat Deshmukh, assistant commissioner (food) of FDA, Satara, said “During every festive season we have to keep a watch on adulteration racket to avoid food contamination.This time also we have informed to all our food inspectors to take strict action against adulteration of food.”

FDA officers also informed that to avoid intake of adulterated food everyone should visit the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) website and read information about adulteration of foodwhich will inform them about food safety measures to be taken while handling and preparing food.

Most people are unaware about the where and how to lodge complaints to the FDA regarding food adulteration, hygiene or other food safety-related issues. In order to do this the FDA has given a toll free number 1800222365 where people can call and register their complaint.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 16:36 IST