e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / All three admissions at Naidu hosp, including Chinese national who vomited on flight to Pune, test negative for Coronavirus

All three admissions at Naidu hosp, including Chinese national who vomited on flight to Pune, test negative for Coronavirus

pune Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The samples of all three latest admissions at Naidu Hospital, including the Chinese national who vomited on a flight to the city, for suspected novel coronavirus infection, tested negative as per the latest report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The Chinese national, 31, was admitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Naidu Hospital after he vomited twice on board a Delhi-Pune Air India flight on Friday. The Chinese national had a travel history to China and was immediately quarantined. Two more Indian nationals were admitted on late Thursday evening at Naidu hospital, who too tested negative for the infection.

As per the PMC’s health department, all suspected patients are stable and do not show any symptoms of having the infection. Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief of PMC’s health department, said, “The two Indian nationals were discharged on Saturday morning. The Chinese national has not shown any symptoms and so, he will decide if he wants to stay in the hospital for a few days or get discharged. The 14-day surveillance period ends on February 10, but since his test results were negative and he is asymptomatic, he can be discharged soon.”

As of now, no patient has been quarantined for suspected coronavirus infection in Pune.

top news
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale hits Assam’s Bongaigaon
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
‘Shaheen Bagh repaying debt to AAP’: BJP MP tweets appeal to ‘patriots’
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Half a million Indian payment card details are being sold for $9 a piece
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Day after Delhi woman cop shot dead, colleague’s body found in car in Sonepat
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News