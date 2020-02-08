All three admissions at Naidu hosp, including Chinese national who vomited on flight to Pune, test negative for Coronavirus

pune

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 19:30 IST

The samples of all three latest admissions at Naidu Hospital, including the Chinese national who vomited on a flight to the city, for suspected novel coronavirus infection, tested negative as per the latest report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The Chinese national, 31, was admitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Naidu Hospital after he vomited twice on board a Delhi-Pune Air India flight on Friday. The Chinese national had a travel history to China and was immediately quarantined. Two more Indian nationals were admitted on late Thursday evening at Naidu hospital, who too tested negative for the infection.

As per the PMC’s health department, all suspected patients are stable and do not show any symptoms of having the infection. Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief of PMC’s health department, said, “The two Indian nationals were discharged on Saturday morning. The Chinese national has not shown any symptoms and so, he will decide if he wants to stay in the hospital for a few days or get discharged. The 14-day surveillance period ends on February 10, but since his test results were negative and he is asymptomatic, he can be discharged soon.”

As of now, no patient has been quarantined for suspected coronavirus infection in Pune.