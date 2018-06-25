Argument over a game of cricket turns into attempted murder case in Pune, four arrested

Four men were arrested after arguments over space for playing cricket led to an attempted murder in Pune on Saturday.

The four arrested by the local police were identified as Nitin Gautum Bhalerao, 27, a resident of Shriya apartment in Wadgaon Budrukh and Akshay Kumar Sapkal, 21, a resident of Tilekarnagar in Kondhwa; Ajay Arun Jadhav, 21, and Akash Vijay Gaikwad, 20, both residents of Gandhinagar area, Sinhagad road, according to assistant police inspector (API) MM Salunkhe, who is investigating the case.

They were remanded in police custody till June 27 by a local court.The injured man was identified as Satish Ubale, 43, also a resident of Wadgaon Budrukh area.

The injured man was waiting on the road outside Kamladevi hospital when a group of men were playing cricket in the vicinity. Ubale asked them not to play there as they were disturbing the local residents.

"They got into a verbal tiff after which Ubale called his brother (Shravan Ubale) and one other man who hit the men who were playing cricket. By then, the men had also called their friends who started fighting. A 13-year-old girl, who tried to solve the fight, was also slightly injured in the fight," said API Salunkhe. One of the arrested men threw a block used to build pavements at Ubale which hit the back of his head.

"One of the arrested men was also hurt. We have registered a case against the Ubale brothers and one other man under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said API Salunkhe.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 143, 147, 149, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with weapons), 323, (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against Bhalerao, Sapkal and 8-10 others at the Sinhagad road police station on Sunday. A counter-case under Sections 324 (causing grievous hurt to the injured man) and 34 (common intention) of IPC was registered against the Ubale brothers and one other person was registered at the Sinhagad road police station.