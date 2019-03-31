At 40.8 °C, Pune records second highest temperature in 127 years

The city, on Saturday, recorded 40.8°C, its second highest daily maximum temperature in the last 127 years in the month of March. The highest recorded temperature in March was 42.8°C on March 28, 1892, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city’s maximum temperature hovered at 40°C for two consecutive days with Friday touching 40.4°C. Mercury levels are likely to remain at 40°C in Pune for the next four days. The country’s highest maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 44.5°C at Khargone (west Madhya Pradesh).

On Saturday, maximum temperature in many parts of Maharashtra was recorded above normal (3.1°C to 5°C) at many places over Vidarbha, central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said, “Heatwave patterns over the city and adjoining areas will develop early in April and specifically in the first fortnight of the month. After the March equinox, length of the day goes on increasing and there is no strong system of rain available. These are the major reasons for the presence of a heatwave.”

He said that the trend of rise in temperatures will continue and develop in a heatwave.

IMD also forecast chances of light rainfall on Saturday and Sunday in isolated pockets of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Heatwave in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha: IMD

Parts of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha have been witnessing intense heat throughout this week and there are chances of a heatwave over central Maharashtra in the next 24 hours and over Vidarbha in the next 48 hours, IMD said. Parts of Gujarat are already under a heatwave and will remain so for the next 48 hours.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions arise when maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for plains; 37°C or more for coastal stations and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions. A heatwave condition is declared if at least two stations meet this criterion in a meteorological sub-division for at least two consecutive days.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 14:42 IST