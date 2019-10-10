At rally in Sangli, Shah says peace has prevailed in Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:22 IST

Continuing his tirade against the opposition to scrapping of Article 370, Union home minister Amit Shah said both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are against the Centre’s move as Prime Minister Narendra has integrated India by the abrogation.

Shah, while addressing a campaign rally in Jat, Sangli district, on Thursday, accused the Congress and the NCP of opposing the abrogation of Article 370 for “vote bank” politics.

“The Congress and Sharad Pawar’s party say that the abrogation of Article 370 will lead to violence and unrest. However, there has been peace in Jammu and Kashmir after PM Modi scrapped it. Not a single bullet was required to be fired,” said Shah, who also addressed another rally in Solapur district.

“I want to ask, why did you oppose the proposal when the entire country wanted Kashmir to be an integral part of India. Because you wanted to play politics of vote bank, of appeasement,” Shah charged.

The home minister said that under Modi’s leadership, India’s image at the international level has changed while the country’s security has been strengthened.

Referring to sloganeering at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Shah said that those shouting “tukde tukde” slogans will be sent to jail even though Rahul Gandhi supports them.

“Rahulji, if you want, you can abuse me, my party and even Modiji. We will not say anything to you. But if you stand with those talking about disintegrating ‘Bharat Mata’, the BJP-led government will put those who speak about disintegrating the country behind the bars,” said Shah.

The BJP chief also compared the NCP-Congress’ 15-year rule with five years of Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister saying that the latter has delivered more. “I haven’t seen a chief minister like Devendra Fadnavis, who calls me even at midnight for work,” Shah said heaping praises on Fadnavis.

“During the 15-year rule of the Congress-NCP, Maharashtra lagged behind in various fields. But when Fadnavis took charge, the state started progressing,” said Shah, appealing to the crowd to vote for the local BJP nominee in order to once again make Fadnavis the chief minister.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:22 IST