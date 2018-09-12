ATM CCTV footage nails accused withdrawing cash using 95 Cosmos Bank cloned cards

The SIT team conducting investigation into the Rs 94.42 crore cyber robbery at Cosmos Bank has found through CCTV footage that two accused — Faheem Mehfuz Shaikh (27) and Fahim Azim Khan (30) — along with five others were caught doing fraudulent transactions with cloned ATM cards of Cosmos Bank. Their act of withdrawing money was captured on CCTV camera in Kolhapur. The duo has used 95 cloned cards to withdraw cash from ATMs belonging to different banks.

The accused withdrew Rs 89. 47 lakh within seven hours from seven banks using 95 cloned debit cards of Cosmos Bank, the SIT told a local court on Tuesday. Besides the two arrested, the SIT has identified five more involved in the online theft.

To probe the online theft, the SIT has formed multiple teams and sent them to Kolhapur, Mumbai, Indore, Ajmer, Bhiwandi, Aurangabad, Hyderabad and Goa. A multinational hacking ring allegedly stole Rs 94.92 crore from the Pune-headquartered Cosmos Bank on August 11 and August 13, mainly by gaining access to the bank’s systems. The SIT has obtained CCTV footage from 21 banks across the country.

The SIT in their remand application, while seeking custody of the duo, maintained that they wanted to find out as to how and where did they prepare the cloned cards and how did they steal the data despite the presence of security firewall.

The fraud has impacted the passbook holders and customers and, as a result, the confidence of the people in the bank has been shaken, it stated. The SIT stated that they wanted to seize the material and equipment which were used by the fraudsters in committing the crime and also recover the stolen data from the accused. The accused are from different cities and how did they know that main bank server in Pune would be hacked on August 11 and how did they come together in Kolhapur needs to be investigated. It is a pre-planned conspiracy which needs to be unearthed. Huge amounts were withdrawn from bank ATMs located in different cities across the country, the remand application said

SIT has sent cyber teams to Kolhapur, Mumbai, Indore and Ajmer (Rajasthan). Technical details of mobiles of the accused have been obtained and analysis was underway. The SIT has obtained CCTV footage from 21 banks across the country and is in the process of getting leads from other banks too. The accused are from Bhiwandi, Aurangabad, Hyderabad, Goa and Virar and teams have been sent to nab them,SIT officials said.

Between 3 pm and 10 pm on August 11, cloned cards were used by Faheem Mehfuz Shaikh and Fahim Azim Khan to withdraw Rs 89,47,500 from the ATMs of AU Small Finance Bank, Saraswat Bank, SVCL Bank, Corporation Bank, The Commercial Co-operative Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Union Bank, Punjab and Maharashtra Bank and Rajaram Bapu Co-operative Bank located in Kolhapur.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 17:31 IST