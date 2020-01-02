BNCA charting a new path with interdisciplinary art and architecture centre

pune

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 17:59 IST

Dedicated to the principle that many opportunities and challenges of the contemporary world require broad-based, trans-disciplinary thinking and action and that art is where the most creative thinking happens, Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha’s Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Architecture for Women (BCNA) inaugurated a centre for interdisciplinary studies in art and architecture on December 27.

The inauguration was done by Pandit Suresh Talwalkar and Rajiv Mishra, director of directorate of Arts, government of Maharashtra, was the chief guest. BNCA also organised a two-day seminar to mark the occasion, wherein eminent artistes shared their thoughts.

Anurag Kashyap, principal, BNCA, said, “The centre will conduct research on the relationship of various art forms and architecture. The basic design subject which is included in our syllabus reflects that certain principles are common in any art. Medium for various art forms is different, but the basic principle is the same. These arts are expressed in different forms whether it is audio in music, or cement and bricks in architecture. The centre will find the common thread between architecture and various art forms.”

Initially, research programmes will be conducted at the centre by the faculties and students of the college. Later, certificate courses in various forms of arts related to architecture will be started, added Kashyap.

Mishra said, “Music, arts and architecture complement each other. Basic design for architects has always been B for brief, A for appropriateness and approach, S for site, I for innovation and C for construction and that’s how design is created. Art is the expression of human values, therefore, art in its various forms helps human beings to express themselves and architecture is one of them. Art is a word that has a purpose which means it is related to sight and context. If a musician loves architecture, it is natural because all his or her thinking and forms are reflected in certain proportions that are reflected in architecture. Unless people realise that art is our national treasure, they will not learn to respect it and therefore, we should make them realise its importance.”