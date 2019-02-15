Campus connect: Have innovative ideas? Head to Pune startup fest

Students from all streams of engineering at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) have collaborated to host the first edition of the two-day event titled Pune Startup Fest 2019, starting from February 23.

Karan Agrawal, third year, electronics and telecommunications and secretary of the event said, “We will be hosting a startup fest at the campus in which at least 100 startups from across the country will put forth their innovative ideas. The fest aims to create a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with experts. Students will also get to nurture their startup ideas while interacting with industry experts.”

The organisers have created seven zones - Students internship zone, technical zone, student startup zone, investor zone, agriculture zone, social zone and lifestyle zone - for better understanding of the markets.

“The startups participating in the expo will fall under seven major categories. The categorisation of zones will help students to seek expert advice from the respective fields of their choice,” said Saurav Pampattiwar, third year electronics and telecommunicaations.

The motto behind creating zones like the social zone is to make people realize their social responsibility and contribute to the best of their capacity, said Pampattiwar. “It will be motivating for us to interact with the team members of the startup companies who have tasted success with their innovation,” he said. Anuj Tale, third year student computer science student, COEP said, “The event is a platform for students to expand their horizons by understanding the pragmatical reality of the Indian markets from across the business fields. ”

The fest which will be held from 10 am to 7pm, is open for college students. To register for the event, students have to send a mail to bec.coep@gmail.com.

For more detail about the event, students can contact Hrishikesh at 8805547455 or Gaurav at 8850122701.

The seven zones at the fest

1. Student internship zone

To provide internship opportunities for students.

2. Tech zone

To bring to the forefront, latest technological products which are ruling the roost.

3. Student startup zone

To provide a platform for student-driven startups to upgrade themselves. It also aims to provide an opportunity for students to interact with other startups, investors and incubators.

4. Social zone

Aims to focus on startups which are making an impact and have reached more people.

5. Investor zone

Aims to bring together investors, venture capitalists, angle investors, mentors and startups.

6. Agriculture zone

To boost innovations in the agriculture sector.

7. Lifestyle zone

Showcasing useful lifestyle products.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 14:56 IST