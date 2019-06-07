Campus connect: Why career stream is a smart choice for SSC, HSC students

Tourism and entrepreneurship

Radhakrishnan Pillai, author; deputy director of Chanakya International Institute of Leadership Studies, University of Mumbai

Education and careers are interconnected, but later on many realise that it is actually not. Number 1 industry for India’s future is – tourism, as it is a multi-employment generator. If one tourist comes to our country it gives employment to 60 people like travelling, hoteling, shopping, restaurants.

And now our country is gearing up in this career, so students after SSC and HSC should seriously think about it as a career. Tourism industry is never out of jobs and in next 10 years the opportunities are going to increase, it is a forever and long term career.

Second important thing is ‘entrepreneurship’, as since Independence we were job seekers and time has come that we should be now ‘job creators’. So students can go for courses related to entrepreneurship, then there are lot of funds available in the market by the government and also from the private companies.

AI and robotics everywhere

Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (retd)

Career opportunities in the future are going to go one step higher, what we call knowledge economy, will upgrade. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics are the next level careers, specially for those students who want to make a different career rather than regular streams. In the Defence sector almost every technology which is made finds its place in the Armed Forces.

So for many years now when people were talking about AI and robotics which we have started using it in Sukhois and other airplanes, as we need to have that cutting edge technology which gives you affirmatory over your enemy. Technology and its continuous upgradation has become a key today, and Science students need to think about it while choosing their career at this stage.

All about the ‘Next Generation Cities’

Vivek Sawant, MD, Maharashtra Kbowledge Corporation Limited (MKCL)

I am talking about HSC Arts and Commerce students, but Science students can also think about this. There exists a large number of job opportunities in the coming future in the services sector for Arts and Commerce students. In services’ sector, by 2022, there will be 56 million jobs in the country; it will be in the retail and e-commerce sector. Then another important sector is the areas of ‘smart cities’. It is a big sector because urbanisation is growing. And now there is new terminology, in terms of careers, ‘Next Generation Cities’. Also sport and environmental services, renewable energy services, facility management of any entire campus or a hospital, college, IT company, government offices and others. So end-to-end facility management of the entire campus with maintenance and management of everything inside it comes under it.

All these are the new career opportunities in front of students, while the fastest growing and highest-offering jobs are retail and e-commerce in the future. We are discussing job opportunities in 2022 because the SSC and HSC students today will come fresh into the market at that time to get these job opportunities. Areas like banking, financial and insurance is one sector; then there is education, information technology and telecom; then another group can be health care, sports services, wellness and beauty services. Then media and entertainment, tourism and hospitality, facility management, exhibitions and event management is a sector. And another group is environment, energy and Next Gen Cities service sector. So students can choose from all these career options and go for related courses it like MBA in various streams, undergraduate courses in above sectors which are there are across universities and colleges in the country.”

