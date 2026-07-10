9 Feng Shui rituals that can help you create a calmer home, according to an expert

Here are nine simple habits she shared on her Instagram profile.

According to Kimberley Gallagher, Feng Shui expert and founder of The Feng Shui Flow, our surroundings can shape how we feel more than we realize. While Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice centered on creating harmony in living spaces, Gallagher says you don't need to renovate your home or buy expensive décor to embrace its principles. Sometimes, the smallest daily rituals can make the biggest difference.

Have you ever walked into your home after a long day and instantly felt at ease? Or, on the other hand, stepped inside and wondered why everything suddenly felt heavy or overwhelming?

Begin the day with one positive thought Before the rush of emails, news alerts or social media, Gallagher likes to start the morning with a simple question:

"Show me how good today can be."

She says this small ritual helps shift your attention toward possibility instead of pressure. It doesn't guarantee a perfect day, but it encourages you to notice the good moments that might otherwise pass you by.

Open your windows every morning One of the easiest Feng Shui habits takes less than five minutes.

Gallagher recommends opening your doors and windows each morning to let fresh air circulate through your home. Along with bringing in natural light, it's a simple way to make your space feel refreshed and ready for a new day.

Don't go to bed with a messy entrance The front door is one of the first things you see when you leave and the first thing that welcomes you home.

That's why Gallagher suggests clearing away shoes, bags or other clutter before the day ends. Waking up to a tidy entrance can make your home feel lighter and more inviting from the moment you step inside.

Say hello to your home It may sound unusual at first, but Gallagher makes a point of greeting her home whenever she walks through the door.

For her, it's less about the words and more about the mindset. Treating your home with appreciation can help you become more aware of the comfort and security it provides every day.

End the day with gratitude Before turning out the lights, Gallagher takes a moment to thank her home.

It's a quiet reminder that home is more than walls and furniture. It's the place where you rest, recharge and spend time with the people you care about.

Light a candle before something important Whether she's about to work, write or make an important decision, Gallagher often lights a candle first.

The ritual signals that it's time to slow down and focus. It creates a small pause between everyday distractions and the task ahead, making it easier to be present.

Clean your windows when life feels unclear Gallagher has an interesting habit whenever she feels stuck—she cleans her windows.

Besides making the room brighter, she sees it as a symbolic way to clear her view and welcome a fresh perspective. Sometimes, a simple task can help reset your thinking.

Ask your home what it needs Instead of only asking what she needs from her home, Gallagher turns the question around.

"What does my home need from me today?"

The answer is often something simple: watering a plant, putting away laundry, clearing the kitchen counter or opening a window. Those small acts of care can help your space feel more peaceful and lived in.

End with one simple question Before going to sleep, Gallagher reflects on one final thought:

"Does my home feel like the life I'm trying to create?"

She says the question isn't about having a perfect house. It's about whether your surroundings support the way you want to live. A few thoughtful changes over time can make a home feel calmer, more comfortable and more personal.

Feng Shui is based on traditional beliefs, and not everyone views it the same way. But many people enjoy its focus on slowing down, caring for their surroundings and creating a home that reflects the life they want to build. As Gallagher's daily rituals show, making your space feel better doesn't always require spending money. Sometimes, it begins with opening a window, clearing a corner or simply noticing the place that takes care of you every day.