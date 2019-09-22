Chhatrapati Shivaji taught us courage, however, some chose to change party, says Pawar in veiled attack on Bhosale

pune

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:54 IST

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was in Satara on Sunday where he took dig at former party MP Udayanraje Bhosale. Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, recently resigned as the NCP MP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing party workers, Pawar said that Satara is seat of Shivaji’s dynasty, which taught Maharashtra about pride and courage.“However, there are some who chose to change the party. In a democracy, everyone has the right to chose wherever he wants to go,” Pawar said, without naming Bhosale. It was Pawar’s first visit to Satara after Bhosale shifted his loyalty.

JP Nadda in Pune

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive president JP Nadda will be in Pune on Monday to take a review of the election preparedness ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled on October 21. He will also address workers from western Maharashtra at Ganesh Kala Krida auditorium at 4pm and in the evening, he will attend the Rashtriya Ekata Abhiyan programme.

