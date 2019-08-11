Citizens, various groups  come forward to help flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli

pune

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 16:25 IST

Many hands are coming forward to help the flood-affected people in western Maharashtra with cash and kind.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust of Shirdi decided to donate ₹10 crore as funds to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The trust's president Suresh Haware said that the trust has decided to provide a financial assistance to the chief minister’s relief fund for the flood-affected people. Along with that the trust has decided to send medical teams and medicines to the flood-affected areas.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also came forward and started distributing blankets and food in the flood-affected area and adopted some villages. RSS appealed to people that to extend the relief work, they would need financial help and citizens can donate funds directly in the name of RSS Jankalyan Samittee. The trust's account is in Bank of Maharashtra's Tialk road branch and the account number is 20057103852.

Mukul Madhav Foundation and Pune Navratra festival donated 10,000 blankets and 5,000 water bottles. They are going to distribute it directly to the flood-affected areas.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had collected two trucks and purchased dry snacks worth ₹4 lakh. They will also distribute 20,000 water bottles. “The relief material will reach the flood-affected areas directly,” said city unit head Chetan Tupe.

Member of Parliament (MP) from Pune, Girish Bapat, also took the lead to collect relief material in the city.

In Pune, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat India undertook an initiative through its auxiliary organisation ‘Humanity First India’, to assist the flood-hit by providing food and essential commodities. A team of volunteers, which included Vaseem Ahmad, Haleem Khan Shahid and Ashfaq Tahir, distributed food and water to the affected families in various rehabilitation centres near Mundhwa and Chandannagar. Youth volunteers from the ‘Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya’ were also engaged in this relief work.

Political workers across the parties in the city came forward to organise the collection of relief material and its dispatch to the flood-affected areas.

Some Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers prepared food and distributed it among the truck drivers who have been stranded on NH-4 since a week.

NCP president Sharad Pawar appealed to other states to help Maharashtra.

Credai Pune, Rotary Club, Rajendra Marathe Mitra Parivar, Vitthal Petroleum and many organisations came forward to help and submitted their collection to the divisional commissioner office.

CM’s appeal

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to the residents to come forward and help flood-affected victims and donate to the chief minister’s relief fund accounts.

The account number for those who want to contribute is as under:

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund

A/C Number - 10972433751

IFSC code - SBIN0000300

State Bank of India, Main Branch, Fort Mumbai.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 16:25 IST