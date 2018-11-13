Civic body wants Pune residents to segregate garbage at home

The Pune municipal corporation (PMC) issued a public notice and have asked the people to hand over only segregated garbage to the civic body.

Sourabh Rao, PMC commissioner issued the public notice and said, solid waste management rules 2016 have come into effect as per ministry of environment, forest and climate change and government of India. In accordance with the provisions under these rules, it is the responsibility of every waste generator to segregate waste into degradable (wet) and non degradable (dry) and household hazardous waste and hand over this segregated waste to the civic body or the agencies appointed by PMC. All citizens are informed to comply with solid waste management rules 2016. Anybody found violating the provisions of the rules, will be liable for penal action in accordance with the provisions under the said rules."

Dnyaneshwar Molak, solid waste management department head said that the PMC achieved a better milestone in garbage segregation and almost 50 to 60 per cent garbage is segregated. it is true that we did not reached 100 per cent to collect segregated garbage but will create more awareness among the citizens for doing the segregation at source.The garbage segregation is happening in housing societies but there are some issues in slum areas.The Swacch volunteers who are collecting the garbage from the citizens are asking them to give only segregated garbage otherwise they would not accept the garbage from the citizens, said Molak.

Notice on plastic waste management

Sourabh Rao, PMC commissioner also issued a public notice for plastic waste management and warned citizens not to use thermocol and plastic products. PMC warned citizens that they will take action against thermocol and plastic use in the city.

