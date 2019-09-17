CM’s Mahajanadesh yatra: PMC seeks report on complaints of tree felling

pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sought a report from the tree authority on allegations of felling of trees without permission during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Mahajanadesh yatra, which passed through the city on September 14 and 15.

The tree authority is likely to submit the report on Wednesday (September 18).

The additional commissioner of PMC, Rubal Agrawal, said that the civic body has directed the secretary of the tree authority committee, Ganesh Sonune, to submit a factual report immediately.

“Before we consider the matter, we find it necessary to go through the factual report from the tree authority of Pune, which is likely to be furnished to us soon,” said Rubal Agrawal.

“We visited the spots across the city from where the complaints have been registered and have completed the inspection. We will submit our report to the additional commissioner on Wednesday,” said Sonune.

On September 14 and 15, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh Yatra passed on Sinhgad road and branches of many trees from Panmala to Rajaram Bridge were found to have been illegal chopped before the yatra. According to some activists, on the same stretch many trees have been illegally cut to make way for the CM’s convoy.

