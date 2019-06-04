Contractor booked for sexually harassing beautician in Pune

A 31-year-old beautician filed a case of sexual harassment against a contractor on Monday.

This is the second case the victim has filed against the accused in the span of one year.

“The accused called her on June 1, threatening her using foul language, to withdraw the earlier case registered against him,” said VP Sajjan, sub inspector, Kondhwa police station.

The accused man had tricked the complainant to have intercourse with him, stating that he was divorced and intended to marry her. On finding out that he was still married to his wife, the woman approached a local court with a complaint. Eventually a case was registered against him around 3-4 months ago. He allegedly threatens the complainant to withdraw the case on a regular basis. However, his language over a phone call on Saturday prompted the complainant to file another case against him, said police officials.

A case under Sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Kondhwa police station against the contractor.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 16:55 IST