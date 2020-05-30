Cop among 8 held for gathering outside prison to welcome parolees, violating lockdown norms

pune

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:59 IST

An official of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch was among the eight people arrested for gathering outside Yerawada Central Jail and violating lockdown restrictions by celebrating the release of two murder accused on Friday evening.

The two accused for whom the congregation had gathered fled from the spot. They have been identified as Sameer Mulani and Jamir, said officials.

“We have arrested eight persons. One of them is Pimpri-Chinchwad police naik Sharif Baban Mulani. The accused are in three-day police custody,” said inspector (crime) Ravindra Kadam of Vishrantwadi police station.

The arrested have been identified as Baban, 36, a resident of Indrayaninagar in Bhosari; Azad Sheikhlal Mulani, 30, a resident of Talwade in Chikhali; Adesh Dilip Onkade, 21, a resident of Sayonagar in Nigdi; Mubarak Baban Mulani, 38, a resident of More vasti in Chikhali; Sandeep Kisan Garud, 40, a resident of Talegaon Dabhade; Hussain Jafar Mulani, 43; Siraj Raju Mulani, 22 and Vinod Narayan Mane, 26, all residents of Mulshi.

“Police naik Sharif Mulani was on unauthorised absence. He was deputed on corona duty at Bhosari police station. He has been suspended. Departmental action will follow,” said Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad .

According to the complaint filed by police naik Shekhar Balasaheb Kharade of Vishrantwadi police station, who was present at the spot, the men were on multiple motorcycles and four cars. They were seen shouting while celebrating the release of the parolees.

The accused were not wearing masks, according to the police. After detaining them, the police frisked them and found a firearm from their possession. Four cars, including two Toyota Fortuner, one Maruti Swift and one Scorpio, were seized by the police.

A case under Sections for rioting, 341, 188, 269, and 270 of Indian Penal Code, 1860, along with Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act, 2000; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Prevention Regulation, 2020; Section 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and Section 3(25) of Arms Act, 1959 has been registered at Vishrantwadi police station.