Covid-19 positive woman who went to UAE booked in Pune

pune

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:15 IST

A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station against the 30-year-old woman who travelled to Dubai while allegedly being under home quarantine.

A complaint has been lodged by Dr Amit Abasaheb Mane (33), a resident of Railway Quarters in Pune.

The woman had allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 on July 11 by a test conducted at the Aditya Birla hospital. She was advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days as she was asymptomatic.

The complainant doctor received a text message from her on July 17 saying that she had reached Sharjah International Airport in Dubai and had tested negative after a test conducted at the airport.

A case was registered under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 2 and 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station.