e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Covid-19 positive woman who went to UAE booked in Pune

Covid-19 positive woman who went to UAE booked in Pune

The woman had allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 on July 11 by a test conducted at the Aditya Birla hospital. She was advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days as she was asymptomatic.

pune Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The complainant doctor received a text message from her on July 17 saying that she had reached Sharjah International Airport in Dubai and had tested negative after a test conducted at the airport.
The complainant doctor received a text message from her on July 17 saying that she had reached Sharjah International Airport in Dubai and had tested negative after a test conducted at the airport.(HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
         

A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station against the 30-year-old woman who travelled to Dubai while allegedly being under home quarantine.

A complaint has been lodged by Dr Amit Abasaheb Mane (33), a resident of Railway Quarters in Pune.

The woman had allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 on July 11 by a test conducted at the Aditya Birla hospital. She was advised to be in home quarantine for 14 days as she was asymptomatic.

The complainant doctor received a text message from her on July 17 saying that she had reached Sharjah International Airport in Dubai and had tested negative after a test conducted at the airport.

A case was registered under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 2 and 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station.

top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Huge explosion near Baghjan oil well in Assam, 3 foreign experts injured
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
PM Modi to lay Ram Temple foundation stone on Aug 5, 200 people to attend
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
‘Emperors in Delhi’: Congress jabs PM Modi after raids on Gehlot’s brother
‘Emperors in Delhi’: Congress jabs PM Modi after raids on Gehlot’s brother
ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case
ED joins Kerala gold smuggling probe, registers money laundering case
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In