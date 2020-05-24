Covid positive nurse in Pune recovers, resumes duty to serve society

pune

Updated: May 24, 2020 16:21 IST

A-36-year-old nurse from Sassoon General Hospital resumed work last week after she and her husband recovered from the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

Rani Mahadik, the nurse, and her husband Abhijit, who works at Bhosari industrial unit, gave the credit of their recovery to their family members, the neighbourhood and their positive approach while dealing with the virus. The couple has a eight-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

While Mahadik has been working at the hospital for the past six years, her husband works in a private firm.

Rani said that it was very difficult for the Mahadik family to manage the situation with their small children.

Rani was using the hospital’s hostel facility as her duty had shifted to the Covid ward. However, soon after she tested positive for the virus, her husband, who had met her during the period, also tested positive.

The couple, however, did not lose hope.

“We prepared ourselves to handle the situation. I had observed that the recovery rate was very high, so both of us decided to stay positive. My in-laws and relatives boosted morale,” said Rani.

“We were quarantined at Sassoon for 14 days and our reports came negative in the second test and after that, we were quarantined at home for 14 days,” she said.

Rani was overwhelmed when neighbours and housing society members accorded them a warm welcome on their returning home. “Their encouragement and support helped us to come out of the situation,” she said.

The nurse resumed duty at the Sassoon Hospital- the epicentre of the Covid-19 situation in Pune- from May 15 in the non-Covid ward.

As of May 22, Pune has seen 241 Covid-19 deaths and 4,398 positive cases.

“I feel it’s a great honour to serve the society in these times of adversity. A positive state of mind, healthy diet and other factors helped in the recovery process,” she said.