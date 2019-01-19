Crime branch busts fake currency racket in Pune, arrests five

The Pune crime branch sleuths have busted a two-state racket involving circulation and manufacturing of fake currency notes and have recovered fake notes worth Rs 4.29 lakh. A complaint was lodged at the Bund Garden police station and the police have arrested the five accused in the case.

The racket was busted on January 8 when crime branch officials under the guidance of police inspector Gajanan Pawar arrested a man and a woman from Dhole Patil road. They have been identified as Rajesh Chandrabhan Dilod (45), a resident of Siddharthanagar and Alka Rohidas Kshirasagar (44), a resident of Tadiwala road. The couple was found to be in possession of 104 fake notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination worth Rs 1.67 lakh.

During their interrogation, the duo revealed the names of two other accomplices who have been identified as Anand Yeshwant Jadhav (30) and his wife Sunita (30). Notes worth Rs 20, 000 was recovered from their premises in Manchar.

Further investigations led the crime branch to arrest the kingpin of the racket who has been identified as Venkatesan Mudaliyar (44) from Chennai. A police team arrested Mudaliyar from ahideout in Uthuki in Tamil Nadu and recovered notes amounting to Rs 2.35 lakh.

The officials said that though Mudaliyar was in Tamil Nadu he continued to operate successfully in Pune. Crime Branch officials said that they have seized all materials required to print fake notes from his residence."We have found a printer, ink and other materials required to print the notes.He was arrested in a murder case in 2001 and was out on bail since then.Mudaliyar is involved in cases of murder, assault, theft, arms and other cases in the city." said DCP (Crime ) Shirish Sardeshpande.

The police team included police inspector Gajanan Pawar, assistant police inspectors Jayvant Jadhav, Laxman Dhengale, assistant sub inspector Anil Usulkar, police naik Yashvant khandare and others personnels of the crime branch.

