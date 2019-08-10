CWC issues notice to Hadapsar inspector over failing to register child assault FIR

pune

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:56 IST

Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Pune, issued a show-cause notice dated August 9 directing Raghunath Jadhav, police inspector Hadapsar police station to remain present before the committee on August 14 at 12.30 pm.

The notice has been issued due to the failure of police officials to file a first information report (FIR) in an incident where a teacher allegedly assaulted a ten-year-old boy at a prominent school in the city on August 1.

CWC, president Mahadevi Jadhwar Tambde in the letter stated, “ The juvenile’s father had come to Hadapsar police station on August 4 seeking registration of an FIR, but no such FIR has been lodged till date. A written explanation is needed before the committee on the said date.”

The notice also instructs Jadhav to produce the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident.

The notice also stated: An FIR must be lodged against the school principal and school teacher under Juvenile Justice (JJ ) Act 2015 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for assaulting a ten-year-old student and a report regarding the same must be submitted before the committee.”

According to the complaint, filed by the victim’s 40-year-old father, the music teacher caught hold of the boy’s neck and threw him out of class. The incident took place in front of the entire class and was recorded on CCTV. The school counselor and co-ordinator pressurised the boy to not inform anyone about the decision.

The victim’s father, in his complaint to K Venkatesham, Pune Police Commissioner, dated August 8 said, “Despite school officials giving in writing that my son has been assaulted and abused, the concerned police officials are not willing to take any cognizance of my complaint. I pray for your immediate intervention in guiding the appropriate police authorities to take cognizance of my complaint and lodge an FIR against the music teacher, co-ordinator, counsellor and school principal.”

