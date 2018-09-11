Dabholkar case: Court refuses CBI further custody of two accused  

Pune: Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) MSA Sayed reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials conducting investigations into the arrests of assailants of Narendra Dabholkar on Monday for no progress in the investigations related to accused Rajesh Bangera, Amit Digwekar and Sharad Kalaskar.

The court also rejected CBI custody of Digwekar and Bangera while Kalaskar’s CBI custody was extended up to September 15. The CBI produced Bangera, Digwekar and Kalaskar in the court amid tight security following the expiry of their custody. The CBI has named Kalaskar as alleged “shooter” in the case while Digwekar and Bangera, the two suspects earlier arrested in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder, have been accused as co-conspirator” in the Dabholkar case.

CBI counsel Advocate Vijaykumar Dhakane submitted the case diary of the investigation before the court and pleaded that custodial interrogation of Amol Kale, another suspect in the Dabholkar case and Kalaskar at the same and sought extension in police remand for the accused.

Defence counsel Dharmaraj Chandel in his submission said that Bangera was assaulted in front of the investigative officers.

Both Bangera and Kale were interrogated by the SIT while the duo was in CBI custody. Chandel claimed that the assault on Bangera was a serious issue to which the prosecution replied that Bangera was taken to the doctor for medical examination but he did not inform that he was assaulted. Moreover, the medical report does not mention any injury on his body, it stated.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 18:29 IST