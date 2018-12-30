Dance, prize distribution mark annual day celebration of Vishwakarma Vidyalaya and Junior College

The students of class 11 and 12 of Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Charitable Trust’s, Vishwakarma Vidyalaya and Junior College celebrated their annual social day and prize distribution ceremony at the auditorium of Vishwakarma Institute of Technology (VIT), Upper Indira Nagar, Bibvewadi, on Saturday. The theme of the event was ‘dedication 2018-19.’

The programme began with Ganesh vandana and was followed by dance and skit performances on farmers, poetry recitation, dance performances and songs to portray unity in diversity, and music.

The performances by the students was followed by a prize distribution ceremony. Roopesh Raj, Hindustan Times News Editor, was the guest of honour at the event along with principal Sulabha Deshmukh, RC Betawadekar, director of Vishwakarma Vidyalaya and Sharad Joshi, chairperson, school committee.

While speaking at the event Raj said, “Students should always remember their alma mater and the dedication of teachers and principals towards their students. Never forget where you come from, where you spend time in your institute and the sacrifices made by your seniors this will help you in your life later.”

While inspiring the students he said, “There is one change that is a driving force in the society and that is you.”

Later, Raj gave away the awards for students of the year which was won by Nupur Dalvi for the science stream and Rajiv Ghai for Commerce, besides other awards for best teachers, sports and studies.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 16:39 IST