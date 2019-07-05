Data Sovereignty - The Pursuit of Supermacy book launched in Pune

It is very important to know that data is our national security and the book is a wake-up call for all of us. We all should see an opportunity in this book, to be prepared for future. Data sovereignty is the issue we all should know and understand fully. After reading the book we will know about securing our data. The warfare today is cyber warfare and we should be ready for it, our enemies are attacking us and we should defend ourselves,” said Abhay Vaidya, resident editor, Hindustan Times, Pune, at the book launch ceremony of Data Sovereignty - The Pursuit of Supermacy on Thursday evening. The programme was held at the Ramchandra International Institute of Management (RIIM) College of Arihant Group of Institutes, Bavdhan campus, Pune.

Vaidya said, “We hear many horror stories of data, and artificial intelligence is involved in gathering data. The economic offences wing of Pune police is flooded with cases related to online frauds and it is all about data. The initiative taken up in Pune is about establishing cyber security hubs in the city, and this culture needs to be developed for our cyber security. Such cyber security hubs need to come up in four corners of the country and Pune will be one of them.”

The book is authored by Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (retd), Lt Gen VM Patil (retd), Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (retd), Lt Gen Vinod Khandare (retd), Jaydev Ranade, Bharat Panchal and Vinit Goenka.

Goenka said, “Today we are on the edge of fourth Industrial revolution and our country is capable of doing anything. It is the time of artificial intelligence, so the book talks about how much data is generated in the world and what happens to it. Based on your behavioural habits and how you use the data, you are used as products by these companies. So, we have to understand what is data and how it is colonised by people. Data colonisation helps big players use your data, so somebody is sitting out there and checking your data, so be aware. We cannot allow any type of data used by anyone else. Our data should remain within our country. This is the start of data evolution and we should start a movement of safeguarding our country’s data.”

Shekatkar said, “The book is about how to protect your own security, data, freedom and economy. This world is made up of Panch Tatva (five elements) — earth, fire, sky, vayu (air) and jal (water). Today the whole world is stealing data from each other on basis of these five elements. We all are flooded with data, you are forced to buy which you don’t want to buy. So this book is especially for youth who are the targets of these companies.

The 21st Century is the century of knowledge and power, on basis of that you will rule the country. All this come from data, so it is very important to secure our data. Every human being generates 36 types of data and it is circulated all over world. And they catch each one of you according to your likings. Don’t ever suspect your own country. We are best amongst ourselves and should remain like that.”

Patil said, “Importance of data production and privacy of your information is very much necessary in today’s world. In the 21st century, India and China are going to dominate the world market. The century belongs to us and for that to happen you must understand the implications of data. Anything to do with your national resources, power, finance, trade and commerce, education, transport and communication is data. Your thinking, behaviour, actions and lifestyle can be controlled if you let your data goes into others hands. So this book tells you how to protect your data and all the related activities to it. Let’s not be slaves again to others by using our own data.”

RIIM chairman Prof Suraj Sharma, director Kumendra Raheja and at least 300 students of the college were present. Later, there was an open session in which students asked questions related to data sovereignty to authors.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 16:25 IST