Day after praising BJP, Harshvardhan Patil remains “not reachable” for Cong-NCP leaders

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:11 IST

After attacking the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday and praising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a public rally, Congress party leader Harshvardhan Patil is now ‘incommunicado’.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan claimed that the party was currently discussing the Indapur assembly seat with the NCP and are hopeful of a positive outcome, but Patil’s phone is not reachable.

NCP member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule said, “Our relation with Patil extends to our families. Listening to his speech on Wednesday was painful and I am trying to contact Patil, but his phone is not reachable.”

Patil, who is a senior congress leader, on Wednesday held a public rally at Indapur and attacked alliance partner NCP.

Patil lost the elections in 2014 and the NCP gained victory there. Hence, the NCP has claimed the Indapur seat for the assembly elections and are not willing to give the seat to the Congress. As Patil lost hope to get a seat from Indapur, he arranged a public rally there and praised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has given a clear indication to take BJP’s help for this election.

Both Chavan and Sule claimed that the Congress and NCP are currently holding discussions on seat sharing and no decision has been taken on the Indapur seat as of now.

