Dec 10 deadline for all creches, day-care child centres in city to register with PMC

pune

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:37 IST

Working parents in the city have been increasingly relying on day-care facilities; however, the matter of the child’s safety is a major concern, 90 per cent of crèches are not registered with the pmc.

Now, the central and state government has instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to conduct a registration drive for these day-care facilities.

The PMC has appealed to the operators of the day-care facilities and crèches in the city to register with them, the deadline for registration is December 10, said officials.

Sunil Indalkar, head, PMC social welfare department said, “The civic body will carry out the drive from December 3 to December 10. The operators can register their day-care facilities at the social welfare department, PMC headquarter, Shivajinagar.”

Indalkar said, “The central government’s women and child development ministry had framed a policy for these day-care facilities, however, absence of data regarding these facilities in Maharashtra was hampering the policy and sector went unnoticed.”

According to Indalkar, all crèches funded by the government or the PMC need to register before the December 10 deadline.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that Sandhya Nagarkar, deputy commissioner, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Maharashtra, under the ministry of women and child development, acknowledged that there was an absence of data on the number of day care centres and crèches in Maharashtra. There were also no rules in place to start these centres.

The policy

The ministry of women and child development framed the national crèche policy and have instructed all the organisations to follow them. The intention of the policy is to ensure both, early and holistic development of children under six. The policy also encourages women to resume work after pregnancy.

GFX

Head: Minimum space per child

Strap: The ministry of women and child development has released guideline which state that a crèche must have at least 10-12 sq ft space per child

Timings:

The crèche should be open for 8 to 10 hours; should be adjusted according to shift system and must be suitable for parents.

A crèche must

-Have minimum of 10-12 square feet space per child to ensure that the children can learn, play and rest.

-Be located on the ground floor, to ensure safety

-Have a concrete structure

-Not have unsafe places like open drains, deep and large pits, garbage bins near the centre

-Have children-friendly washrooms

-Have proper lighting and ventilation

-Have safe and potable drinking water source with a water purifier installed

-At least have one security guard who has undergone police verification