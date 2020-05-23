Do not invite the virus home: Kerala’s Covid-19 expert tells audience in Pune

pune

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:20 IST

Dr Amar Fettle, Kerala’s state nodal officer for Covid-19, has advised a series of precautionary steps for individuals and families in the post-lockdown phase when people start stepping out for work and other activities.

A senior consultant paediatrician, Dr Fettle has worked on health emergencies in Kerala for the last nine years, including outbreaks and epidemics such as HIV, H1N1, bird flu and Nipah.

He spoke at length during a recent video interview conducted from Pune on the highly acclaimed ‘Kerala Model’ through which the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Kerala. The interview, ‘Behind the Kerala model’ was conducted by Dr Arun Gadre, a gynaecologist and founder-member of Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare, on behalf of Vicharvedh, a forum for progressive thought in Maharashtra.

During the one-hour interview which has been uploaded on YouTube, Dr Fettle urged the public not to underestimate the virus and suggested a series of simple steps and strategies to ensure that people and their families stayed free from the infection. Here are some of the key points from that interview:

•Use masks when you step out of the house: When you step out of the house, imagine that pink and green viruses floating all over the place and on all kinds of surfaces- cars, shop counters. Keeping that in mind, always use a simple face mask. Remember that the virus will not come to your house on its own, unless you bring it. To avoid this hospitality, put on the mask every time you leave the house. Wash your hands with soap every time you leave the house and enter. Sanitise your hands every time you leave shops, banks, offices. Wash your hands again and again till you are bored…

•Wash your feet after coming from outside- let’s return to the old Indian culture

•Keep social distance in public places. If someone is not following it, tell them politely and in a friendly way; but don’t take the law into your own hands.

•Take care of the elderly and those who have conditions like diabetes and keep them safe.

•Teach children ‘cough hygiene’; the use of handkerchief and not spitting in public

•Listen only to medical experts, scientists and obey the guidelines issued by the government and the local authority rather than following social media.

•Maintain general health to build immunity and eat healthy foods; fruits and vegetables, leafy vegetables

•Do not go to hospitals for small illnesses, but consult your doctor on the phone.

•Ensure enough sleep and peace of mind. Do not monitor TV news for the latest on Covid-19 and get alarmed.

•Be alert about your own safety; that of your family, your neighbour; your friends who are in contact with you and your helpers such as housemaids and driver.