Home / Pune News / Domestic help killed by husband after fight over long working hours in Pimple Gurav

Domestic help killed by husband after fight over long working hours in Pimple Gurav

pune Updated: Dec 23, 2019 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly murdering his wife over a dispute about her long working hours.

The victim, identified as Shaila Hanumant Lokhande, 40, worked as a domestic help. The accused has been identified as Hanumant Baburao Lokhande, 58. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at their family home in Vaidu Vasti, Pimple Gurav. The complaint in the matter was filed by the victim’s step-son who is also a witness to the crime.

Hanumant worked as a labourer in a nearby rubber factory, according to the police. The man, who has confessed to the crime, told the police that the woman left home at 7-8am in the morning and returned after 12 hours. 

According to the police, the two got into a fight over her long working hours and he attacked her with a sickle as the fight turned violent. The woman’s step-son, who lives in a room above their house, woke up due to the commotion and came to see what was happening.

“The two were having a fight at around 4am, when he started hitting her. The son, on hearing the commotion, came down to find the main door locked from the inside. As the noise grew louder, he broke the glass window of the house and saw his father repeatedly hit the victim. Once the woman was dead, he opened the door. By then, the son had placed a call to the police control room,” said Dnyaneshwar Sable, senior police inspector, Sangvi police station.

According to the police, the victim was the arrested man’s third wife and they lived with the son he had with his first wife, who died over 20 years ago. The two had been married for 20 years before which, Lokhande had a second wife who left him. 

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against Lokhande at Sangvi police station. 

