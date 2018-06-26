DSK’s son Shirish surrenders before court, remanded to police custody

Following the cancellation of bail by the Supreme Court last week, Shirish Kulkarni, executive director in the beleaguered Pune real estate firm DS Kulkarni Developers Ltd (DSKDL) surrendered before special judge SN Sardesai under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999 (MPID) on Monday evening. He was immediately arrested by the economic offences wing (WOE) of Pune police and remanded to police custody till August 2.

With this, three members of the DSK family, including Shirish, his father and prominent real estate developer DS Kulkarni (DSK) and mother Hemanti are now in police custody. All three were top functionaries in the company founded and headed by DSK.

The DSK family along with seven others have been booked in a ₹2,000-crore investor fraud case being investigated by the EOW.