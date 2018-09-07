Elgar Parishad case: Pune court not to hear bail plea of activists before September 14

A sessions court in Pune, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing on the bail application of two activist suspects arrested in the Elgar Parishad case on June 6. The bail plea will not be heard before September 14, the court ruled.

The activists are Surendra Gadling, advocate and Soma Sen, professor.

The bail plea was scheduled to be heard on Thursday, but the investigation officer in the case had to attend a Supreme Court hearing and could not be present in court. Prosecution submitted before the court of Justice K D Wadavne that the hearing be conducted after September 14, to which the judge agreed.

Advocate Gadling told the court that he himself would argue his case and would need law books and important court judgements to study, to fight his case. “Despite the court directions regarding the books, jail authorities are not giving me books to study. I also need some warm clothes as it is cold inside the jail ,” he told the court.

District government pleader Ujjawala Pawar said that after verification of the list of books, those books which are not banned according to the law will be handed over.

After September 14, the court will also decide on the Yerwada jail administration’s plea that the activists be kept in different jails for the duration of the case.

Besides Gadling and Sen, the activists currently in Yerwada jail are Sudhir Dhawale, member of the Republican Panther Party of India; Rona Wilson, activist; Mahesh Raut, former prime minister rural development fellow. All were present in court on Thursday.

