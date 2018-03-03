Expanding Pune: Baner Balewadi Residents Association plays a crucial role in developing Balewadi village

The Baner Balewadi Residents Association (BBRA), the area’s Mohalla committee was formed in 2016 by Sarang Wable, with the help of Sanjeev Singh, Raman Singh, Vijay Varangaonkar, Anurag Bharadwaj, Vilas Kamat and Sagar Patil, all residents of Balewadi. They formed the association to unite all residents of Baner and Balewadi to form a non-political group which will help to solve internal issues and to focus on finding solutions for effectively developing the area. The Balewadi area has adequate greenery, thanks to a massive tree plantation initiative organised by the association.

Although Balewadi has been under the jurisdiction of the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) for the past ten years, overall development of the area has been relatively slow. Many residents claim that former corporators never took the demands of residents into consideration while planning development schemes.

Many issues have been looked into by the association and has received a positive response. Issues including power failure, water shortage, rain water harvesting awareness, garbage segregation, e-waste awareness and societal legal issues have been taken care of by the association. There still are pending issues like implementation of playgrounds, gardens, internal roads, infrastructure and public transport, which according to the association, will take time to be facilitated.

BBRA is now planning to include Pashan in the group and are expanding the area so that the entire Ward No 9 can participate together in making decisions pertaining to the betterment of the society.