First box of mangoes arrive at APMC, Pune; auctioned at Rs 21,500

pune Updated: Feb 02, 2020 20:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Punekars welcomed the first box of their favourite summer fruit, mango, at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Market Yard on Sunday.

The five dozen mangoes arrived from Tembe village in Ratnagiri and were sold through an auction at a cost of Rs 21,500. 

The first box of the king of fruits arrived at Namdeo Ramchandra Bhosale’s stall in Market Yard and were bought by Raosaheb Dinkar for Rs 21,500. “This is a good sign that mangoes were sold at this price, we expect a good supply till May now that the first box has arrived,” said Anirudh Bapu Bhosale, a third generation Mango wholesaler. 

The auction started at a bid of Rs 11,000 and went on till Dinkar called in the final bid for Rs 21, 500. The auction was overseen by BG Deshmukh, administrator, APMC, Pune.

Pune News