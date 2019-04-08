Fitness and right balance key for Puneri Paltan: Anup Kumar, head coach

One of the most respected face in the Kabaddi fraternity – Anup Kumar is all set for his new innings with Puneri Paltan where he will be seen in the role of head coach for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7.

For Kumar, it will be a completely new role in the PKL where he was till now seen as the captain of U Mumba for five seasons in which he took his team thrice in final and winning the title in Season 2. In season 6 he was with Jaipur Pink Panthers when he announced his retirement.

In his first interview after becoming coach of Puneri Paltan, Kumar spoke toJigar Hindochaabout building a team which is physically and mentally strong. The first test for Kumar will start on Monday when he will accompany his franchise at the two days auction held at Mumbai.

Anup Kumar, head coach, Puneri Paltan ( HT/PHOTO )

What triggered you to take coaching as a career just after four months of retirement?

I always wanted to stay connected with kabaddi, I had not thought of coaching but when the opportunity came and I decided to experience it. I was approached by other franchises as well.

As a youngster how did you looked at your coach in initial days?

Amar Singh Yadav and Mahendra Singh were my coaches in Central Reserve Police Force. I have learnt a lot from both of them. My coaches always taught me to play with honesty and stay straight forward with your team. This was the one advice that I always kept in my mind and I will be taking forward in my coaching stint as well.

In the auction at Mumbai what all qualities are you looking in players?

Fitness is one thing about which I am deeply interested and I will be looking to pick fittest players. For me focussing on all-rounders is not only one thing. I am looking on to pick a team which will have a mixture of youngsters and senior players, it will add balance to my team.

Did you do a study on young players from Maharashtra?

Not only from Maharashtra but there are good players from Punjab and Haryana as well. When we talk about New Young Players pool in the auction then it will definitely have very good players. It will be interesting to pick a few out of them. I have also studied about foreign players.

Three months long season as a player, how you need to cope up with it?

As a player, it is tough to play three months continuously. To get prepared for it, players need to be physically and mentally stronger. Camps before the tournament plays a very important role here.

How do you look at the performance of the Pune team in the last six seasons?

Pune is a good team, they had shown good fight in most of the season. In the play off’s many at times players make mistakes and that’s why the team goes down. As a coach, I need to take care that players make less mistake in crucial moments.

Have you been to Pune other than your visits during PKL seasons?

I had played in Pune when I was with the Air India team. It’s a very good place and the crowd is superb. I have seen them in previous seasons they are very supportive.

Total teams registered in senior category: 111

Men: 87

Women: 24

Total teams registered in junior category (under-20): 194

Boys: 147

Girls: 47

Affiliated umpires: 73

Overall tournaments conducted annually: 50

Few well known clubs from the city:

1. Satej Sangh, Baner

2. Maharashtra Sangh, Rahatani

3. Utkarsh Krida Sanstha, Bibwewadi

4. Shivshakti Sang, Ghodegaon (Ambegaon Taluka)

PUNE KABADDI CALENDAR

Along with these tournaments there are several other tournaments which are conducted in one-day, two-day and three-day duration respectively. Many local kabaddi tournaments are also conducted on occasion of birthday celebration of politicians.

July-September

1. Zilla parishad school level tournaments

2. Pune Kabaddi League

3. Pro Kabaddi League Pune Leg

4. Selection trials tournament for juniors (under 20) boys and girls

October- December

1. Selection trials tournament for men, women

2. Pune Mayor Cup

3. Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Cup

4. Selection trials tournament for men, women

5. Selection trials tournament for juniors (under 20) boys, girls

Note: The dates of tournaments are fluctuating and are announced just before 1 - 3 weeks

Players Speak

Shakir Shaikh age 29

Selection for the district team should be fair. I have seen in the past 5-6 years many at times selection of players are done under pressure and due to which many good players do not get a chance to showcase their talent.

Ajay Hulawale, age 28

Women teams need more exposure on all the levels. I wish women will also have Pro Kabaddi league in future it will help them financially and it will help them to grow as a player.

Pravin Talole, age 27

I am looking forward to Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 auctions. It is the first time I will be in the auction. Experience of playing nationals with Maharashtra team helped me a lot.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 14:34 IST