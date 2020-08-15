e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Flyers slurp immunity booster drinks at Pune airport

Flyers slurp immunity booster drinks at Pune airport

pune Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:03 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

After domestic flights have resumed operations, there has been an upward rise in flyers preferring immunity booster drinks from our traditional kitchens, including haldi doodh (turmeric milk), kadha, soup, rasam and all types of tea.

These drinks are believed to improve immunity and are now in high demand as Covid-19 pandemic has hit the world.

Pune airport is known for its affordable drinks including tea for just Rs 10 and with the drinks priced at just Rs 50 per glass, for both economic or business class, flyers now prefer to drink these immunity boosters.

Most of these drinks have been introduced for the first time after the domestic flights started operating since May 25 this year after being under lockdown for two months. Pune airport has a dedicated lounge, ‘Earth Lounge’ for flyers located inside the airport premises.

Ranjan Swain, unit manager for the lounge said, “We have started certain immunity booster drinks after certain passengers enquired about it and now the demand is good. Although, air traffic has gone down substantially and so has the number of passengers. However, with those limited passengers we have had a good response to these drinks. The most popular beverages earlier were tea or coffee which has now been replaced with turmeric milk, kadha, soup, rasam and all types of tea.”

Swain also added that social distancing norms and sanitizers at all points are kept for easy access at the lounge. The alcohol counter which is another favourite beverage for flyers at all airports usually has been shut for now as per government orders. In view of Covid-19, people prefer these ‘immunity boosters’ as opposed to the always favourite tea and coffee, these drinks are not being chosen by flyers in huge numbers.

Javed Shaikh, a frequent flyer said, “There are some great immunity boosting items on the menu and they are really tasty too. I really appreciate their efforts.”

top news
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni, announces retirement
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
PM Oli breaks ice with PM Modi on I-Day, tweets from top Nepal leaders follow
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
Joe Biden offers full-throated support to India against China, Pakistan
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Maharashtra is India’s Covid capital,’ says Fadnavis, offers containment tips
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
‘Consider me as Retired’ - End of a glorious epoch as Dhoni calls time
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: 5 world records the former India captain still holds
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
MS Dhoni retires: Team India’s greatest victories under captain cool
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In