e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Four arrested for murder of teenager in Thergaon

Four arrested for murder of teenager in Thergaon

pune Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Four men were arrested on Saturday by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the murder of a teenager in Thergaon on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Vrushabh Gaikwad, 18, a resident of Jagtapnagar area of Thergaon gaonthan, according to the police.

The four arrested have been identified as Kishor alias Gudya Dnyandeo Shelar, 25, a resident of Chinchwad; Sijin Filip George, 26; Rohit Lalan Singh, 22; Sachin Sathe, 26; all residents of Kalewadi, according to police. Gudya Shelar has a history of seven cases against him, according to officials at the Wakad police station.

The deceased teen was involved in a dispute with George days before his death.

“George and Gaikwad had been involved in a dispute for the past seven-eight months after Gaikwad used abusive language towards George’s mother. They all regularly consumed alcohol and used drugs. They were known to each other,” said police sub-inspector Harish Mane of Wakad police station.

The four had attacked the deceased with sharp weapons and injured him on his head, stomach, and right hand. They had also bludgeoned him with stones before he succumbed to his injuries in the lanes of Jagtapnagar area.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Wakad police station.

top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him
TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In