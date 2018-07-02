Four of a Pune family, including a minor, arrested for attempted murder of 22-year-old man

Fourpeople, including a 17-year-old, from a family in Bhawani peth were booked for the attempted murder of a 22-year-old man from their family.The injured man, identified as Shahid Ghodake, is undergoing treatment for a head injury at Sassoon General Hospital.

Among those booked, five are women while four are men. Three women and a man were arrested by the police on Sunday. Besides the 17-year-old, the arrested persons were identified as Sadik Ghodake, 57, Rehman Shaikh, 30, and Noor Jahan Ghodake, 45.

The incident happened at around 9 pm on Friday night when a group gathered in front of Ghodke's house in Bhawani peth.The fight started over an issue among the family members and Ghodake. The women in the group held Ghodake and started raining blows and kicks, while verbally abusing him, according to the complaint. A man named Rehman then hit Ghodake on the head with a sharp weapon.

“The main accused (Rehman) is Ghodake’s relative. All the booked persons are family members who had gathered near the injured person’s house. They were fighting over whether or not to sell the development rights to the family property,” said police sub-inspector (PSI) Jadhav of Samarth police station who is investigating the case.

The attack caused severe head injury to 22-year-old Ghodake who was rushed to the nearest hospital. The hospital staff informed the local police of the incident.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 504 (insult with an intention of breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the nine persons at Samarth police station.