Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Four SPPU students top MPSC sales tax inspector exam

pune Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Four students from the Savitribai Phule Pune University’s (SPPU) competitive exams centre have stood first in the state in their respective categories for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) civil services exams for sales tax inspector.

The four students, Shubham Madane (open category), Shubham Kale (Schedule Castes category), Radha Dhakare (Schedule Tribes category) and Nutan Patil (women category) have achieved the feat.

Madane , who is a native of Palghar and studying at SPPU said, “This is a huge success, however, I will continue to study for other competitive exams. My main focus is to clear UPSC exams. I used to study for at least seven-eight hours every day. My family is happy about the result.”

Jayant Umranikar, head of SPPU competitive exams centre said, “We are extremely happy with the achievement of our students in the examination. Our faculty have taken a lot of efforts. We have also started a three-year integrated course for UPSC aspirants from this year as students should start preparing for it at young age to crack the exams.”

