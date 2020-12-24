e-paper
Home / Pune News / FYJC admission postponed due to new GR on EWS category

FYJC admission postponed due to new GR on EWS category

pune Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 22:25 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: The online admission process for the first year junior college (FYJC) class 11 student has been postponed by the deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune on Thursday as the special round-I started. After the Maratha community students, declared as socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) by the government, has been allowed to avail the benefits of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) by state government, the admission process was postponed.

In a statement issued by the DYDE, Pune it is stated that, “Vide Government of Maharashtra GR issued on 23rd December 2020 Government has allowed SEBC students to avail benefits of EWS Category. So now SEBC students can choose one of the EWS or General category on the website. Hence, allocation of special round-1 is postponed and will be declared soon as per new schedule. Students are requested to follow the new timetable. During this extended time other left behind students also can submit their forms. Thus, application procedure for the round will continue after 24th December, 2020 onwards also as per new schedule.”

As per the information given by DYDE, Pune, up to December 26 till 5 pm SEBC students need to choose one of the EWS or general category, upload revised undertaking, lock their form and get the form verified. While already admitted students can get their admission cancelled and apply for special round too with this new development.

Then up to December 27 till 11.55 pm application form (Part-1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (Part-2) for special round will start online.

“On December 28 at 5 pm junior college allotment list for special round admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly display of cut-off list for special admission round will be done and SMS will be sent to students. Then from December 29 to 31 at 6 pm, students need to do confirmation of admission in the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by student login. In view Covid-19 pandemic situation, junior colleges should collect their admission fee only through digital payment modes, like payment gateway, bank transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI), any e-wallets approved by the Govt. of India or Reserve Bank of India to contain the spreading of coronavirus.” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.

On January 1, the vacancy list after completion of this special round will be displayed online.

Important dates

Up to December 26 till 5 pm – SEBC students need to choose one of the EWS or general category, upload revised undertaking, lock their form and get the form verified.

Up to December 27 – Application form (Part-1) edit and Choice filling or updating of option form (Part-2) for special round will start

December 28 – Display of Junior college allotment list for special round admissions and cut-off list for admission

December 29 to 31 – Students need to do confirmation of admission in the allotted Junior College

January 1 - Vacancy list for after completion of special round will be declared

