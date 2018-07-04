Gang of four planning to loot petrol pump held in Pune

A gang of four planning to loot a petrol pump at Katraj was arrested by the sleuths of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on the intervening night of Monday–Tuesday.

The gang was arrested following a tip off provided to police by an informer. The arrested men were identified as Prasad Gaikwad, 20, a resident of Lohegaon; Kiran Dole, 23, a resident of Katraj; Shankar Bhosale, 21, and Mazhar Sayyad, 19, both residents of Yerawada.

Both Gaikwad and Dole are history sheeters and have cases of assault, robbery and theft against them. Dole was even externed for two years in the past.

The accused persons had planned to rob a newly-inaugurated petrol pump near Hotel Marthe Shahi on the Mumbai –Bengaluru highway.

According to police, the four were waiting near a remote area on their motorcycles with choppers and rods. However, they were nabbed before they could carry out the heist.