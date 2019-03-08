Getting ATP ranking is a tough job under new ITF rules, says Delhi player Kunal Anand

The heat of restructured professional tennis rules by International Tennis Federation (ITF) was easily seen on the faces of Indian players who are competing in the AITA men’s and women’s open tennis ongoing at Poona Club on Thursday.

Delhi player Kunal Anand who entered the semi-final of the event by defeating Pune’s Sahil Gaware 6-4, 6-3 is aiming to get back his Association of Tennis Professional (ATP) ranking.

“I had an 876 -ATP ranking before there was a restructure in the International Tennis Federation rules. Now my short term goal is to get back into the ATP rankings,” said Anand who is the second-seeded player in the tournament.

According to new ITF rules, tournaments with the prize money of USD 25,000 and below will offer no ATP ranking points.

The situation becomes tougher for Indian players as there are no USD 15,000 and 25,000 events scheduled in the current season.

“New rules of ITF will take a toll on Indian tennis players because even to get into a challenger tournament we need a certain amount of points and for that players need to go out of India and perform well. It has made harder for Indian tennis players,” said Anand.

Want to get in ATP ranking

Pune’s Sahil Gaware in action at AITA men’s and women’s open tennis ongoing at Poona Club on Thursday. ( SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT PHOTO )

Pune boy Sahil Gaware who is yet to get international rankings is aiming to get into the international bracket.

“I couldn’t make it to the ATP rankings, it’s not that easy but I will work hard for it,” said Gaware who trains at Solaris Club.

New ITF system

* The new system has reduced the numbers of professionals who are with the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women Tennis Association (WTA) rankings from 3,000 players to approximately 750 men and 750 women.

* The International Tennis Federation (ITF) events with prize money of USD 25,000 and below it will not be now offering any more ATP ranking points.

* Points are restricted to the last four in the higher USD 25,000 ITF events.

* The ITF has replaced the Future’s tour - the lowest level of professional men’s tennis - with the transition tour.

Mar 08, 2019