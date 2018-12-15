Girish Bapat asks Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd to discuss plans with elected members

City guardian minister Girish Bapat on Friday criticised the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) administration and blamed them for not taking the elected members into confidence.

Bapat took the review meeting of the Smart City on Friday. Pune mayor Mukta Tilak, MLAs Vijay Kale, Medha Kulkarni, Madhuri Misal and Jagdish Mulik, municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao and Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer, PSCDCL were present.

The minister briefed the media after review meeting.

Bapat said that Smart City is carrying out various works, but elected members are unaware about these works. “To avoid works from being carried out in isolation, it is necessary for the PSCDCL to take public representatives into confidence and bring transparency and accountability to their projects.”

The minister said that the Smart City is paying a lot of money towards consultancy fees, but the status of these reports is still not being released. “Are the project reports gathering dust?” he asked.

Bapat instructed the Smart City officials to hold regular meeting with elected members and take the latter’s suggestions while carrying out any project in Smart City areas. The minister assured residents that he would be taking regular review meeting of Smart City projects every two months onwards.

Amount spent on Smart City projects is Rs117 crore yet

Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer, PSCDCL said that Smart City has received Rs301 crore from Centre and state governments in the past two years. While Smart City had spent Rs117 crore yet on projects, work orders had been issued for Rs 480 crore.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 15:46 IST