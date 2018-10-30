‘Good touch, bad touch’ teacher in Pune school held for molesting 4 minor boys

A teacher engaged in creating awareness about “good touch, bad touch” among students at a prominent English medium school in Pune was on Monday arrested for allegedly molesting four students.

The Hadapsar police arrested the 40-year-old sports teacher from the school in Hadapsar on charges of sexually assaulting four boys of Class 9 on various occasions during the past five months.

According to police, the teacher was part of the school’s “good touch, bad touch” awareness programme, aimed informing students about sexual harassment. Police inspector Sunil Tambe said that the teacher will be produced in court on Tuesday.

“The accused has been associated with the school as a sports teacher for the past seven years. We have collected evidence regarding the sexual assault of four students and the investigation is on,” Tambe said.

In September, the principal of a leading educational institution in Fatimanagar was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student. Police submitted before the court that the principal, who is a priest, was involved in a similar case in the past. The Catholic church authorities had then put the suspect under three years of “house detainment” at the time.

Also in October, two school girls of Class 6 were allegedly raped in Hinjewadi. This incident was followed by the arrest of a zilla parishad teacher for molesting another Class 6 student, also in Hinjewadi.

