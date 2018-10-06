Headmaster, two teachers booked for molesting seven schoolgirls in Pune

After the recent incident of three juveniles being molested in Pimpri-Chinchwad, yet another shocking incident of molestation of schoolgirls has come to light. The Pimpri police last month booked a school headmaster and two teachers for allegedly molesting around seven schoolgirls. The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of Protection of children from sexual offences (Pocso) Act. Besides, four other teachers have been suspended by the school administration for failing to curb the incident and informing the police authorities about the exploitation of the girls.

According to the police, one of the accused who is a teacher is the main accused in the case and has been molesting the girls for the past two years. The matter was brought before the school headmaster, who instead of informing the police, hushed up the matter along with the accused. The main accused teacher called the girls while he was alone in the staff room and even at his house and molested them.

The victims mustered courage and lodged a complaint with the headmaster who asked them to remain silent. The matter reached the police and it was decided to take action against the culprits. No arrests have been made so far.

