Helmet-less, licence-less Class 9 Pune student on mobike booked for crash that killed 16-yr-old pillion

Pune A student of Class 9 was booked on Thursday for causing the death of a classmate. The boy, identified as Akshay Dingre, aged 17, is accused of riding a two-wheeler negligently and causing an accident that resulted in the death of Sahil Shaikh, 16. Shaikh was riding pillion with Dingre at the time of the accident in the Vadgaon Sheri area.

The two were riding a Bajaj 4S Champion motorbike. Neither of them were wearing helmet nor did either of the minors have a driving licence.

Both were classmates, according to the police and while the incident happened on March 20 along the road near Brahma Sun City, the subsequent case was filed only by the deceased boy's father, Alam Shaikh, 45, a tempo driver, on Thursday after grieving the loss of his son.

The case has come in the wake of a Bhugaon accident, where three 18-year-olds were killed after being hit by a speeding car.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 304(a), 427 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 184, 132(1)(C) along with 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against Dingre at Chandannagar police station.

"The two had gone out near Sancheti hospital and were returning when the bike they were riding slipped and skid for around 50 feet. While Dingre sustained injuries on his right hand, Shaikh died due to a severe head injury," assistant police inspector (API) AG More of Chandannagar police station said .

60-year-old crashes mobike, dies

In a separate incident, a 60-year-old man was also killed in the city on Monday, March 26, after his motorbike collided with another. A 22-year-old man has been booked for causing the death of the senior citizen due to negligent driving. The deceased was identified as Shankar Vishnu Bhide, a resident of Range Hills in Khadki, while the accused was identified as Vasantkumar Mandhana, a native of Rajasthan and currently a resident of Wakad.