Houses, godowns gutted in Pune’s Timber Market fire

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:17 IST

A fire broke out at Pune’s Timber Market on Sunday evening. In the blaze, eight-10 houses, one godown storing timber and one storing fans were gutted, according to fire officials.

At least 12 fire brigade vehicles, five rescue vans and three water tankers rushed to the spot said, Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer of Pune. “We got a call around 7:50pm. Once we reached, it took around half an hour to douse the fire and the cooling process is still on,” said Ranpise at 9:15pm.

The locals helped the fire officials rescue three women who were initially trapped in the houses. “These are small houses built in pairs on top of each other. There were no casualties. The locals helped us a lot,” said Ranpise.