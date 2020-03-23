e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Houses, godowns gutted in Pune’s Timber Market fire

Houses, godowns gutted in Pune’s Timber Market fire

At least 12 fire brigade vehicles, five rescue vans and three water tankers rushed to the spot said, Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer of Pune

pune Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The locals helped the fire officials rescue three women who were initially trapped in the houses
The locals helped the fire officials rescue three women who were initially trapped in the houses(HT PHOTO)
         

A fire broke out at Pune’s Timber Market on Sunday evening. In the blaze, eight-10 houses, one godown storing timber and one storing fans were gutted, according to fire officials.

At least 12 fire brigade vehicles, five rescue vans and three water tankers rushed to the spot said, Prashant Ranpise, chief fire officer of Pune. “We got a call around 7:50pm. Once we reached, it took around half an hour to douse the fire and the cooling process is still on,” said Ranpise at 9:15pm.

The locals helped the fire officials rescue three women who were initially trapped in the houses. “These are small houses built in pairs on top of each other. There were no casualties. The locals helped us a lot,” said Ranpise.

top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

pune news